Via Fox News:

The FBI has asked former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski to sit for an interview Friday, Bobulinski’s lawyers told the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which released a statement Friday.

The FBI has also asked Bobulinski, who went on the record Thursday to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of lying about his involvement with his son’s business dealings, to turn over copies of his phones.

The FBI declined to comment to Fox News “in keeping with our standard practice of neither confirming nor denying the existence of an investigation.”

Keep reading…