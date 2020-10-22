Spicy…

Via NY Post:

President Trump has invited former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski to Thursday night’s debate against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, sources said.

Bobulinski will be a guest of the commander in chief at the second and final showdown between Trump and Biden in Nashville.

Fox News first reported the detail Thursday, and a source told The Post Trump was “bringing” him.

Trump plans to point to Bobulinski when he brings up the much-scrutinized overseas business dealings of his son, Hunter — exposed by The Post — during the debate.

