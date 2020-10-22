Heh…

Via North Jersey.com:

Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged Thursday that he did not wear a mask — because he was eating and drinking — at an event where he came into contact with a senior staff member who later tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the governor to quarantine.

But Murphy has tested negative twice since the encounter and has shown no symptoms, he said.

“I feel like a million bucks,” Murphy said in an interview on the radio station 1010 WINS.

Murphy offered a few more details about the circumstances leading up to his abrupt decision to leave an event Wednesday in Camden County to go into quarantine.

