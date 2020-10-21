Communist Pope continues his spree of anti-Christian ideas.

Via NY Post:

Pope Francis has spoken up in defense of homosexual families and called for civil union laws for same-sex couples — a major shift from both his own and the Vatican’s position on the matter.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family,” the pontiff says in a new documentary, “Francesco,” according to the Catholic News Agency (CNA).

“Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” the pope reportedly says in the doc, which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the pope said. “I stood up for that.”

The documentary also includes a story of the pontiff encouraging two Italian men in a same-sex relationship to raise their children in their parish church, the report said.

Pope Francis opposed efforts to legalize same-sex marriage in 2010 while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, and has only been “circumspect” in his support of civil unions, CNA noted.

“This is the first time as pope he’s making such a clear statement,” the Rev. James Martin, a prominent Jesuit who has advocated for the church to more openly welcome LGBT members, told the Washington Post.

