Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.

Via CBS:

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Miami police officer faces disciplinary action after sporting a Pro-Trump political mask while early voting on Tuesday.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is calling the actions of the Miami police officer “unacceptable.”

The picture was taken by Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic party, inside the early voting polling site in the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami.

Simeonidis’ tweet reads, “Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center. This is city funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately.”

