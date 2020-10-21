Wow.

AHMARI: “This is thanks to a Facebook insider who came forward last week, a former employee, who was alarmed by this censorship that Facebook — that “The New York post” suffered at the hands of Facebook and he wanted to help us shed light on the people who are actually behind the mechanics of how stories get censored on Facebook. And he shared with us the full directory of the people work on this orwellian named organization within Facebook called hate speech engineering. Most of them are based in Seattle and as we learned, half of them — I apologize — half a dozen of them — at least half a dozen of them are Chinese nationals. And so there’s — that’s such a — on the surface of it it’s alarming, but it’s especially lame because it’s okay for tech workers to come from foreign countries.”