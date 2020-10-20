Via Daily Mail:

Documents appear to show Hunter Biden’s signature on a receipt for $85 at a Delaware computer shop where he dropped off laptops that included details of his international business deals.

Last week a New York Post report claimed that Hunter Biden’s laptop was abandoned at the computer shop in April 2019 for months and was found to contain e-mails that purportedly implicate Joe Biden in his son’s international business dealings during his time as Vice President.

The laptop’s hard drive was later obtained by the FBI and Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who shared its contents with the Post.

