Via NY Post:

Twitter and Facebook’s censorship of The Post’s exposé about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine propelled the story to the top of those platforms last week, according to a report Tuesday.

The story generated 2.59 million interactions (likes, comments and shares) on Facebook and Twitter — more than double the next-biggest story about President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, Axios reported, citing data analyzed by NewsWhip.

Stories about Hunter Biden, the reactions and how social media responded were five of the 10 biggest stories.

It was the sixth-most-engaged article for the month — behind Trump testing positive for the coronavirus and rocker Eddie Van Halen’s death.

Facebook accounted for 83 percent of the interactions, with the remaining 17 percent on Twitter, which also suspended The Post’s account.

