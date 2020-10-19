Disgusting.

Via NY Post:

The New Yorker star writer Jeffrey Toobin exposed himself on a Zoom call — and has now been suspended from the magazine, a report said Monday.

The incident happened during an online meeting between magazine colleagues and WNYC workers last week, sources told Vice.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin, also CNN’s chief legal analyst, later copped to Vice in a statement.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.

“I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

