Via California Globe:

It’s clearly past time to make George Orwell fiction again.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his California Department of Public Health issued another “new” set of social distancing guidelines prohibiting gatherings that include more than three households at any time.

The Oct. 9 document, “Mandatory Requirements for All Gatherings,” explains that all private gatherings must limit the number of attendees and are required to be held outside.

“Gatherings are defined as social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place. When people from different households mix, this increases the risk of transmission of COVID-19.”

Despite the The World Health Organization’s special envoy on COVID-19 urging world leaders this week to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method,” the governor continues to discuss at his daily press conferences the people with “infections,” or “cases.” But these are not “cases;” actual practicing medical doctors refer to “cases” as those in the hospital, in the ICU, or those who have died as a result of COVID-19.

