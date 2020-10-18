Via NY Post:

A silver casket was wheeled to the front of a Brooklyn nursing home Sunday — and 6,500 copies of the cover of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new book were dumped into it in protest of his COVID-19 policies.

The number of covers was equal to the roughly 6,500 people who have been reported killed by the coronavirus in nursing homes in the state — although the ralliers said they believe the figure is much higher.

“My mother-in-law got COVID in an elder-care facility but died in a hospital, [so] her number does not count’’ in New York’s nursing-home tally, said Janice Dean, a meteorologist for TV’s “Fox & Friends’’ who was among the roughly 50 protesters outside the Cobble Hill Health Center.

“At the very beginning, I wouldn’t have blamed anyone,’’ she said of her kin’s death. “We were in the middle of a pandemic.

“But then I saw the governor on CNN and the various talk shows talking about his love life and talking about how he brought the curve down to nothing.”

