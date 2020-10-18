Democrats hate Jews.

The Hasidic synagogue barred from holding a public wedding in Brooklyn over fears it would attract 10,000 people says the “unwarranted attacks” forced it to scrap the planned celebration to avoid a “paparazzi” event.

The Congregation Yetev Lev D’Satmar was served an order Friday night from New York state barring Monday’s planned public wedding in Williamsburg of a grandson of its grand rabbi, Zalman Leib Teitelbaum.

But the synagogue hit out at the order, saying it had taken special steps to ensure the wedding complied with coronavirus guidelines but “nobody verified our plans before attacking us.”

“The unwarranted attacks on this event, originated by those besmirching the community, are detached from the facts,” the synagogue’s secretary, Chaim Jacobowitz, said in a statement.

Unlike the sea of worshippers and guests suggested by officials, only a “small circle of close family members” would have been attending the key sections of the wedding, and “the rest of the community would only be able to participate for a short period of time,” Jacobowitz insisted.

