Via DailyCaller:

Sen. Ron Johnson said in a letter on Saturday that the FBI has declined to provide insight into its handling of a laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

Investigators on the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, which Johnson chairs, have met with a computer shop owner who says he obtained the laptop last year.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Johnson asked whether the owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, provided accurate information about his handling of the computer and his interactions with the FBI.

The Wisconsin Republican is also asking whether the FBI has investigated the contents of the purported Biden laptop and whether investigators have found evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.

“The committee must know whether the FBI has assessed the validity of materials the whistleblower has provided, and what, if any, actions the FBI has taken since obtaining this information,” Johnson wrote.

