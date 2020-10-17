Via Fox News:

Women’s rallies against President Trump and his Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett swept through cities including Los Angeles, Washington and New York on Saturday, despite ongoing bans of some large gatherings in many.

In New York, the marches came shortly after Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down schools and businesses and banned mass gatherings in seven zip codes of Queens and Brooklyn. The lockdowns mostly affected Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, prompting many in the community to protest their synagogues being closed during holidays.

Cuomo’s office could not be reached for comment to see if they had approved the gatherings despite the lockdown. It was unclear whether demonstrators marched through the COVID-19 “cluster” neighborhoods.

In New York, protesters prominently gathered in Washington Square Park in Manhattan chanting slogans like, “Vote him out.” Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was widely commemorated at the marches, with signs such as one that read, “Vote, and tell ‘em Ruth sent you!”

