Via Fox Business:

Twitter has refused to unlock the New York Post’s account since Wednesday unless the outlet deletes six tweets about its reporting on 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, the Post reported.

Both the San Francisco-based social media platform and Facebook came under fire this week after the two blocked users from sharing a Post article showing purported communication between 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and an adviser to a Ukrainian energy company.

The younger Biden’s work in the country while his father was vice president was at the heart of President Trump’s impeachment trial earlier this year. House Democrats accused Trump of improperly attempting to condition U.S. aid on an investigation into Biden, then a contender in the party’s presidential primaries, by the Ukrainian government.

