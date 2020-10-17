Grieving family members who lost loved ones in New York nursing homes due to COVID-19 plan to stage a “funeral” for Gov. Cuomo’s “leadership and integrity.” Will fill a hearse with pages torn from Cuomo's self-congratulatory book. Via @bern_hogan https://t.co/dYVnKgCcfA

Via NY Post:

Grieving family members who lost loved ones in New York nursing homes due to COVID-19 plan to stage a “funeral” for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “leadership and integrity.”

The relatives will stand outside of Brownstone Brooklyn’s coronavirus-ravaged Cobble Hill Health Center on Sunday at noon — and demand that Cuomo apologize for what they call his botched response to the pandemic, organizers said.

“Ultimately we want an apology and we don’t want it to be buried and hidden and forgotten. Thousands upon thousands of people died — couldn’t have burials,” Daniel Arbeeny, 57, whose father died in the nursing home, told The Post.

