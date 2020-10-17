Once she was picked, she immediately deactivated her Twitter account which was full of attacks on Trump. Every moderator was anti-Trump and/or connected to Dems.

Via NY Post:

All eyes are turning to NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker as she prepares to host the third and final presidential debate Thursday.

President Trump and Joe Biden will square off at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., in a 90-minute debate starting at 9 p.m.

Welker, 44, has been the White House correspondent at NBC News since 2011, after working as a news reporter in Rhode Island.

But Trump supporters who took issue with hard questioning by previous moderators like Chris Wallace and Savannah Guthrie may find themselves pining for those combative hosts after Welker is done with the president.

