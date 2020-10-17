They admitted they overreacted, yet are still punishing the NY Post and trying to suppress their stories on the subject.

Via NY Post:

Twitter has refused to unlock The Post’s account unless the news organization deletes six tweets about its own reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails — despite a policy change sparked by outrage over that very same social-media suppression of the stories.

In a Friday afternoon email, a Twitter representative told The Post, “While we’ve updated the policy, we don’t change enforcement retroactively. You will still need to delete the Tweets to regain access to your account.”

The demand that The Post remove links to its own stories came even though a new policy announced Thursday night allows other users to tweet the very same links.

