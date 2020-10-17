Via Fox News:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pushed back at a town hall Thursday against suspicion from a boilermakers union member regarding his position on fracking by insisting that the union endorsed him, when no such endorsement appears to have been given.

During the ABC event, host George Stephanopoulos brought up Biden’s claim that he does not want to ban fracking, while noting that Boilermakers Local 154 member Sean Steffee told the New York Times that this is inconsistent with his goal of ending the use of fossil fuels.

“The boilermakers overwhelmingly endorse me, okay?” Biden responded. “So the Boilermakers Union has endorsed me because I sat down with them, went into great detail with leadership, exactly what I would do, number one.”

Keep reading…