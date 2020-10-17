It’s getting interesting…

Via Townhall:

We may need to give Hunter Biden a gift basket. He dropped off his MacBook Pro for repairs in Delaware in April of 2019 but forgot to pick it up. This led to the owner making a copy of the hard drive, giving it to Rudi Giuliani’s lawyer, but also the FBI. Now, The New York Post has been sifting through all the sordid contents, especially scores of emails exposing what appears to be a lot of shady deals that enriched the Biden family. Joe Biden claimed he didn’t know about Hunter’s deals. That’s a lie.

Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, allegedly to sell access to top Obama officials for $50k/month. Joe was introduced to those executives through Hunter. And Burisma looks as if they were counting on Hunter to use his connections to keep the company out of legal trouble. Joe Biden also came through there, firing the prosecutor looking into Burisma by threatening to withhold aid.

Yet, in a business pitch to a Chinese firm, Hunter outlined how this massive deal would be divided, with 10 percent of the equity in this arrangement doing to someone called “the big guy” (via NY Post):

