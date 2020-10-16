OK, boomer.

Via Christian Post:

A well-known American singer has joined a growing list of celebrities who have declared that the successful careers they have achieved would not have been possible if they had not had their pregnancies terminated.

Stevie Nicks, a member of the rock band Fleetwood Mac, credited her abortion with the success of Fleetwood Mac in an interview with The Guardian earlier this week. The interview focused on a wide range of topics, including the 72-year-old singer’s dating life, health concerns and her career.

After describing “abortion rights” as her generation’s “fight,” Nicks expressed concern that “if President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women into back-alley abortions.”

