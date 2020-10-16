Born to run… away.

Bruce Springsteen will pack up and flee to Australia should Donald Trump win re-election in November, he warned Thursday during a virtual interview with Down Under media outlets.

The singer-songwriter also added he thought Trump would be no match for former Vice President Joe Biden, predicting he would lose.

“I love Australia,” Springsteen gushed to the Australian press. “Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.”

He then made his prediction about the 2020 vote outcome.

“If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane.”

Keep reading…