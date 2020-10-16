Via City of Seattle:

Around 1:30 PM, an officer was in their patrol vehicle in an alley between Dexter Avenue and John Street looking for a man who was reportedly brandishing a flaming piece of lumber.

The officer found the man, who threw the flaming lumber—believed to be a 2×2—into the patrol vehicle while the officer was still inside.

Additional responding officers chased the man into a parking garage where they deployed a taser and took him into custody.

One officer is believed to have discharged a firearm during the incident. The suspect was not struck.

Additionally, as officers were arresting the man, the flames from the burning lumber engulfed the entire patrol vehicle.

