Via NY Post:

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Friday compared Facebook and Twitter to “Big Brother” in their decision to ban The Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

Wallace, who moderated the first presidential debate, said the move from the social media giant’s “backfired” because the narrative became all about them.

“It has created not just a story about the story, but a story about how big [social] media giants are,” he said on the “Fox News Rundown” podcast.

“I’ve got a real problem with that,” Wallace said of both platforms stopping users from sharing The Post’s exposé about Hunter Biden selling access to his

