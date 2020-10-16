📽️ Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.” pic.twitter.com/5dUBhHLQsn

Feinstein is a ghoul.

Via Washington Examiner:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was allegedly recorded discussing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s stance on abortion and her Catholic faith.

“She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion,” a woman is heard saying Thursday during the fourth day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

“Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” Faith Wire editor Tre Goins-Phillips tweeted, accompanied by footage of the exchange.

