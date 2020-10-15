Good.

Via NY Post:

Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley when he announced plans to “clarify the meaning” of a law that protects tech giants from being held responsible for content posted by their users post.

Pai’s move follows explosive backlash to Twitter and Facebook for blocking links to The Post’s Wednesday exposé on Hunter Biden’s emails.

Republican lawmakers and President Trump on Wednesday cited the tech giants’ censorship of the article in calls for reform of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 landmark federal law that acts as a legal shield for online platforms from material posted by their users, allowing them to be treated more like publishers.

Supporters of reforming the law say tech giants should lose protections if they operate as a publisher rather than as a neutral platform.

“Social media companies have a First Amendment right to free speech. But they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters,” Pai tweeted.

Keep reading…