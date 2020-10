Yes, the fact that Twitter tries to cover for us proves the story must be untrue!

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar:

“Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo

— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020