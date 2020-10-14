Via Daily Wire:

The Michigan State Supreme Court ruled on Monday that an Oct. 2 decision striking down Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders is effective immediately.

The court decided in a 6-1 ruling to deny Whitmer’s request to allow her orders to stay in place until Oct. 30. The administration argued that it needed the extra time to come up with contingency plans and to work with the legislature. The majority decision ruled that the court did not have the authority to grant the request.

“Executive orders issued under that act are of no continuing legal effect,” the court said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “This order is effective upon entry.”

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, a Republican, celebrated the ruling in a message posted on Twitter.

“Another big win at the Supreme Court today!” Chatfield said. “The law is the law, and partisan politics can’t change that. The people will finally have their voices heard in this process. The House is in again tomorrow, and I hope the Governor is ready to cooperate. It’s time to work together!”

The court also issued another decision in a 4-3 ruling that Whitmer did not have the authority to extend emergency orders past April 30, when her first emergency declaration timed out, without support of the legislature. The ruling underscored the court’s earlier decision on Oct. 2 striking down Whitmer’s lockdown rules.

