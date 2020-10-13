When even *CNN* and *Wolf Blitzer* are grilling Nancy Pelosi on why Democrats continue to reject any and all Republican stimulus offers, you know Dems might be playing politics. Watch as Pelosi snaps after failing to answer a basic question about why they won't compromise. pic.twitter.com/Nt2hagv2Us

Making it very plain that she would rather Americans suffer than do anything that might help Trump in the election.

Via Fox News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer Tuesday of being “an apologist … for the Republican position” during a stunning interview in which she grew visibly frustrated with “The Situation Room” anchor’s questions.

The fireworks began when Blitzer asked Pelosi why she “won’t accept the president’s latest [coronavirus] stimulus offer.”

“I hope you’ll ask the same question of the Republicans on why they don’t want to meet the needs of the American people,” Pelosi responded. “But let me say to those people because all of my colleagues — we represent these people … and their needs are not addressed in the president’s proposal. So when you say to me, ‘Why don’t you accept theirs?’ Why don’t they accept ours?”

Blitzer interjected, telling Pelosi that Americans “really need the money now” and quoted Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who recently said, “People in need can’t wait until February. $1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice the Obama stimulus … Make a deal & put the ball in McConnell court.”

