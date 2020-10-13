Via Newsbusters:

TikTok users devised a new strategy to harass President Donald Trump, but in doing so, they ended up donating nearly $16,000 to the GOP.

A viral campaign on TikTok urged users to reserve spots at Trump’s rally in Staten Island, New York in September. The goal was to try to drive down attendance. Instead, the Staten Island GOP turned the tables on them, the New York Post reported. The local Republican group charged for the previously free tickets.

In June, TikTok users applied a similar tactic to Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, reserving as many tickets as they could to try to prevent actual Trump supporters from attending. When the Staten Island GOP noticed a similar trend for the upcoming event, they got suspicious.

