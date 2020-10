Is this woman insane?

Here’s resident Senate lunatic, Mazie Hirono asking Amy Coney Barrett "Have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors… or committed assault of a sexual nature?"

Amy’s kids just watched their Mom get asked if she’s a rapist. Pure evil. pic.twitter.com/5qv80cqcuE

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 13, 2020