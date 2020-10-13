Via Knewz.com:

A prison guard is accused of having sex in secret with a double murderer imprisoned at her facility convicted of killing his girlfriend and infant daughter.

Lauren McIntyre, 32, is accused of having a sexual relationship with convicted double murderer Andrew Roberts over a four-month period at HMP Isle of Wight, Metro reported.

Prison guard McIntyre — believed to be a mother-of-two— is accused of willfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducting herself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder because she had secret sex with murderer Roberts.

