Via NY Post:

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday beseeched Americans from all political persuasions and walks of life — from President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on down — to restore civility to public discourse.

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election,” the former Republican presidential candidate began a Tuesday tweet. “But I’m trouble by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.”

Romney went on to call out Trump on a number of fronts.

“The President calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate [California Sen. Kamala Harris] a ‘monster,’” he wrote.

