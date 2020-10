Via Daily Caller:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett discussed how the death of George Floyd affected her family, including her two black children, during the Tuesday morning Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin brought up the video of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video of the incident showed. Durbin asked Barrett if she had seen the video, and what impact it had on her.

