“If they think that, they probably shouldn’t.” pic.twitter.com/CfNo2oSm5O

Wow. Biden asked about the 56% of Americans who say they are better off than they were four years ago.

Via NY Post:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden questioned the memory of voters who felt they were better off economically under President Trump than under former President Barack Obama — saying that those individuals “probably shouldn’t” support him.

Speaking during an interview with local station WKRC in Cincinnati on Monday, the Democrat made the remarks after being asked about a recently released Gallup poll that found 56 percent of voters felt their financial situation improved under Trump’s administration.

Biden was asked why those 56 percent of voters, who liked Trump for his economic policies, should instead vote Democratic.

