Via NY Post:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday that he had “no questions” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic beliefs, adding that her faith was not a relevant topic when assessing her qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters before boarding a jet in Wilmington, Del., en route to Ohio, the former vice president made the remarks after being asked if her religious affiliations impacted his views on whether she could serve on the nation’s highest bench.

Biden, who is also Catholic, said, “No, her faith should not be considered.”

The Democrat was originally asked if Barrett’s Catholic faith should be considered at all, to which he said no. The reporter then asked again if there “should not be questions about her faith from Senate colleagues,” on which Biden doubled down.

“No, I don’t think there should be any questions about her faith,” he said before bringing up his former political rival Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), whose Mormon faith was raised as a potential issue after he captured the 2012 GOP presidential nomination.

At the time, Biden was running for re-election as vice president alongside President Barack Obama.

