Most elderly people already think of nursing homes at prisons. Why make them literal ones?

Via The Hill:

About 20 residents of a Greeley, Colo., nursing facility gathered to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions in the state.

The residents, many of them wheelchair users, assembled outside Fairacres Manor Thursday, a local CBS affiliate reported.

“They want to be able to hug their grandchildren, they want to be able to hold the hands of their loved ones,” said Ben Gonzales, an assistant administrator at the facility, according to CBS4.

Gonzales said staff members, who were present at the protest in masks and eye protection, “want them [residents] to know that their voice does matter.”

Under current restrictions, residents are forbidden from physical contact, although visits are still permitted, the TV station noted.

