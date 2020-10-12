Joe Biden **so far today**:

▶️Forgot which state he was in. (Tweeted that he was in Pennsylvania when he was actually in Ohio)

▶️Forgot Mitt Romney's name and instead referred to him as "a Mormon."

▶️Forgot which office he was running for. pic.twitter.com/wxgMfpdq0B

— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 12, 2020