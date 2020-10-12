Via Newsbusters:

New York Times climate and energy reporter Hiroko Tabuchi linked the oil and gas industry (which she covers) to white supremacy in a since-deleted tweet which read:

I’ve been thinking a lot about fossil fuels and white supremacy recently. Almost every single oil executive, lobbyist, spokesperson I’ve dealt with is white and male. It’s difficult not to see a link.

That slur on an entire industry came on October 1, inspired by Tabuchi’s reading of an article, “Proud Boys and petro-masculinity,” from an activist climate web site. Other potentially offensive tweets have also disappeared from her account, but one, still standing as of now, appears to reference her deleted “white supremacy” comment.

