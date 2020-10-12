Via NY Post:

The first day of confirmation hearings for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court are underway before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barrett, who was nominated late last month to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, released her opening remarks prior to hearings, thanking President Trump “for entrusting me with this profound responsibility.”

Before speaking to the 22 members of the powerful committee, as well as the nation, the potential Supreme Court justice praised the liberal icon she was nominated to replace.

“I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat, but no one will ever take her place,” she wrote.

“I will be forever grateful for the path she marked and the life she led,” she continued, recalling Ginsburg’s own remark that their powerful positions could “only happen in America.”

Keep reading…