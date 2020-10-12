Burr is a student of Redd Fox and George Carlin, makes sense he’d be incendiary. It’s like SNL folks have never seen his act.

Via Daily Caller:

Bill Burr had an amazing monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”

Burr ripped cancel culture coming for John Wayne, white women hijacking the “woke movement,” gay pride month in New York and much more. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you only watch one video on the internet today, I suggest you make it this one. Watch his incredible comments below.

You know nature is healing when Bill Burr is out here just ending people for the hell of it like it’s not a big deal at all.

How many triggered white women are we about to see all over the internet once this monologue continues to blow up?

The “Gucci-booted feet” line is absolutely hysterical.

