Via Daily Mail:

The suspected gunman who allegedly shot and killed a right-wing ‘Patriot Muster’ protester outside the Denver Art Museum on Saturday was not licensed to work as a security guard, officials have revealed.

Matthew Dolloff, 30, a Pinkerton contractor who was hired to serve as security for Denver station 9News, was arrested on suspicion of murder after he opened fire on Lee Keltner, 49, who deployed mace at him during dueling rallies on Saturday afternoon.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses on Sunday confirmed there was ‘no record for an active licensed security guard now or ever’ for Dolloff, who was hired to protect staff during the demonstrations, CBS 4 reported.

