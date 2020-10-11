Via Townhall:

Back in 2016, I played Paul Revere, except my announcement was “The Trump victory is coming! the Trump victory is coming!” I made over 1,500 TV and radio appearances to deliver the message that the polls were all wrong. I told Donald Trump supporters again and again to ignore the “fake news” and the fake polls.

Tens of thousands of Trump voters emailed me to thank me for giving them hope when all seemed lost. Hundreds of conservative radio and TV hosts thanked me for keeping up the spirits of the “Trump Army” when Trump voters were at their darkest and lowest points.

For better or worse, that’s my best talent in life: seeing through the faulty math, lies, fraud and propaganda of pollsters and the mainstream media in order to keep Trump voters excited, motivated, focused and in the game.

I was right back in 2016. I’ll be right again on Nov. 3.

Despite all the faulty polls showing a double-digit loss, I believe President Trump is on his way to a landslide electoral victory (slightly bigger than that in 2016). And I can prove it.

First, this election looks like a carbon copy of 2016. Every poll back then showed Trump headed for disaster. But I had a secret weapon. I called it The Taxi Poll. My buddy drove a taxi in Las Vegas. Every person who got in her taxi was told, “I’m doing a poll. It’s 100% confidential. I don’t even know your name. So, tell me, who are you voting for?” The results were overwhelmingly for Trump. I knew then what was about to happen.

Today, I have what I call The Truckers Poll. But it’s not just my trucker fans; it’s my fans who drive cross-country in their RVs. All of them report the same phenomenon. In Middle America, there are thousands and thousands of Trump lawn signs. But where are the Biden signs? There are almost none to be found.

Folks, understand this: What polls say doesn’t matter. What people say to pollsters doesn’t matter. What matters is only the votes of people in a few key battleground states, in particular Florida and the Midwestern states of Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. My fans tell me these states are 100 percent Trump country. In small towns and outer suburbs, you can’t find any support for Biden.

Keep reading...