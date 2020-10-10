Via Newsbusters:

In response to the “state-sanctioned lynchings” of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, the radical Colin Kaepernick is spearheading a movement to dismantle the carceral state and demand abolition. The former NFL anthem protester introduced the “Abolition for the People” movement in a partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and LEVEL, a Medium publication for and about the lives of black and brown men.

LEVEL plans to run a series of 30 essays and conversations in the next month rejecting policing and prison reforms. Kaepernick justifies the purpose of the movement by writing:

“Those who have been terrorized by law enforcement, those who have had enough of their very existence being criminalized, and those who have dedicated their lives to the cause of liberation by any means necessary are demanding the abolition of the carceral state — the institutions, structures, and practices of anti-Black state-sanctioned violence that violates the fundamental humanity of Black and Indigenous people and people of color.”

