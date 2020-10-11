"That's not what the word constitutional means. [It] doesn’t mean I like it or don’t like it. It means it’s according to the US Constitution." pic.twitter.com/8mYgmo9sit

Via Townhall:

CNN’s Jake Tapper shredded Biden Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield for the former vice president and his team running with the idea filling a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year is unconstitutional. According to Bedingfield, the Republican-controlled Senate shouldn’t move forward with confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett because “people are voting.”

“He said what [the GOP] is doing is not Constitutional. How is it not constitutional what they’re doing constitutional?” Tapper asked.

“His point is that the people have the opportunity to weigh in on this constitutional process through their vote,” Bedingfield explained. “And we are now in the midst of the election. Millions of people have already cast their votes. And you see that the vast majority of people say they want the person who wins the election on November 3rd to nominate the justice.”

