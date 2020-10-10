Kristen Welker ( @KWelkerNBC ), the moderator of the next presidential debate, has either deactivated or deleted her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/Hld32HDyBN

Which means she couldn’t easily delete her anti-Trump posts, she had to nuke the whole account.

Via Twitchy:

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully was scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate (which has now been canceled because Biden wanted it to be virtual and Trump wanted to do it in person), and things got awkward after he was spotted apparently conspiring with Anthony Scaramucci about debate topics. Scully claimed that he’d been hacked, which the Commission on Presidential Debates and C-SPAN said would be investigated. Scully has now locked his Twitter account so it’s only visible to anybody he follows.

There seems to be a trend developing:

