Sure, someone hacked this guy who was basically unknown to most people before this incident just to tweet cryptically at Scaramucci. Notice it wasn’t him that reported it to the FBI, it was the CPD.

Via NY Post:

The feds and Twitter are investigating an apparent hack of C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully’s account, the Commission on Presidential Debates said.

“Steve Scully notified us that his Twitter account was hacked. CPD reported the apparent hack to the FBI and Twitter, and we understand that the federal authorities and Twitter are looking into the issue,” the commission said on its official Twitter feed.

Scully raised eyebrows Friday after a message posted to his Twitter account seemed to ask Anthony Scaramucci on whether to respond to criticism Scully received from President Trump.

