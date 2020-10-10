Here are the new emails they’ve released.

Via Daily Caller:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the State Department is working to release emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server, and that the documents could be published before the November election.

“We’ve got the emails, we’re getting them out. We’ll get all of this information out so the American people can see them,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump called for the release of emails from Clinton’s server, which she used throughout her tenure as secretary of state in the Obama administration.

