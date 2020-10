Racist!

TRUMP: “They’re hurting themselves very badly, and now I understand — don’t forget, Black Lives Matter — what was Black Lives Matter? Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon. The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter. I said that’s such a terrible term, because it’s such a racist term. It’s a term that sows division between blacks and whites and everybody else, and it’s a very bad term, for blacks. But there — they were very angry. It’s a Marxist organization.”