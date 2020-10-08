Via Apple News:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that President Donald Trump is “complicit” in fomenting extremists as she addressed a thwarted plot to kidnap her revealed earlier Thursday.

“Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups,” she said, pointing to Trump’s comments about the “Proud Boys” group during last week’s presidential debate. “‘Stand back and stand by,’ he told them. Stand back and stand by.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” she said. “As a call to action. When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit.”

